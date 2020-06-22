Buhari assures APC govs of end to crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, assured state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress that the crisis rocking the ruling party will soon be resolved.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after leading some of his colleagues to a meeting with Buhari on the crisis at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bagudu, who is the Kebbi State governor, said after listening to them attentively, Buhari assured them that all issues causing internal rancour within the party would be sorted out soon.

The governor said, “The reason for our visit is to discuss with the President, as our party leader and as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, to discuss party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about peaceful resolution in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; and his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, joined Bagudu at the briefing.