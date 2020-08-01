Buhari breaks silence on EFCC, NDDC probes, says ‘It’s an abuse of trust’

President Muhammadu Buhari says some appointees of his government have abused the trust reposed in them.

The president said this while responding to questions from state house correspondents after observing Eid Mubarak prayers at Aso Rock.

“There has been abuse of trust by people trusted by previous administration and this administration,” the president said.

A presidential panel is probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

Corruption allegations have also been levelled against the interim management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),

The president had appointed the interim committee after he ordered a forensic audit of NDDC’s activities from 2001 till 2019.

During the interactive session with journalists, the president expressed delight that some stolen assets are being recovered, sold and proceeds put into the single treasury account (TSA), “which is inaccessible to the corrupt persons involved”.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money… we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds,” he said.

Buhari added that all past and present cases would be fully investigated.

“This is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place,” he said, adding that all of such cases would be uncovered and firmly dealt with by his government.