Buhari can sign laws anywhere, we have passed Mungo Park era – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Nigeria from wherever he is, maintaining that Nigeria has passed the “Mungo Park era”.

The president is currently on a private visit to the UK.

Oshiomhole was speaking on the signing amended deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contract (DOIBPSC) act by the president.

Buhari signed the bill at the Abuja House in London on Monday, a development that has elicited criticism with many saying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo could have performed the function in his stead.

During a visit to Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the national assembly on Tuesday, the APC chairman said wherever the national interest is involved, the president is on duty.

“I think by signing into law at the Nigerian House in London, it shows that wherever the president is, he is presiding over Nigeria and with the benefit of modern technology we have passed the Mungo Park era,” he said.

Park, a Scottish explorer who lived between 1771 and 1806, is credited with discovering River Niger for the British adventurers in 1706.

“So signing it in London for me has also made several statements – namely, that wherever national interest is involved, the president is on duty and wherever he is he is presiding.

“I also salute his assenting to the bill as fast as he did and even at the Nigerian House in London.”

The APC chairman also commended to the opposition parties in the upper legislative chamber for the role they played in passing the bill.

On his part, Lawan said the current senate is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have good governance.

“It may interest you to know that Nigeria receives $268million only before this amendment. After the amendment when the bill will start to operate, at $55 to a barrel, Nigeria will receive about $1.5billion,” he said.

“Going up to $60 (per barrel) it be close to $2billion. That is a monumental quantum leap actually.”