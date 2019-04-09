Buhari condemns latest violence in Kaduna, orders renewed and intensified action against cultism in Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violence in Kaduna State, which led to the death of 20 members of the Adara community. These unfortunate deaths, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, are the latest incident between the Adara and Fulani peoples in the state, who have a long history of mistrust between themselves.

The President has also condemned the resurgence of cultist killings in Rivers State and ordered for increased community and law enforcement action against its escalation.

President Buhari appealed for peace and decries the on-going culture of ‘an eye for an eye’ that has fuelled a number of attacks and reprisal attacks, with the two communities at different times, suffering casualties in Kajuru and Kachia local governments in Kaduna States.

The President also appeals to indigenes of Kaduna and other Nigerians to refrain from comments in the traditional and social media, especially by people who have little knowledge of the history of the longstanding conflict. Such comments, he says can fuel further conflict in the area and between the two groups.

President Buhari makes a special appeal to traditional and religious leaders to be cautious with their comments on the conflict, insisting that whatever words they share publicly should not be inflammatory but be inspired by an interest in peace.

President Buhari condoles with those who lost loved ones in the attacks: “The entire nation grieves with you. The Nigerian army and police are already in the area to ensure that peace and security are restored.”

In response to reports of the resurgence of cultism leading to loss of lives in Rivers State, President Buhari calls on law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to end the menace before it further escalates.

The President urges quick and effective intervention by community and civic leaders in support of law enforcement efforts, in all such areas bedeviled by cultist attacks and inter-communal violence.