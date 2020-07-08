Buhari condoles with Kwara over death of CoS, Aminu Adisa Logun

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the All Progressives Congress (APC), government and people of Kwara State in mourning the passing of Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff, Kwara State Government House, describing him as a dedicated public officer.

President Buhari said in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu that “I just received the sad and unfortunate news on death of Alhaji Logun, a successful industrialist and consummate public intellectual. He was a passionate member of our party, APC, who worked for its progress at state and national levels.

“His death comes at a time his services were greatly needed by the party and government as part of our rebuilding efforts.’’

While condoling with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, State Executive Council, and Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the President prayed that Allah will forgive the soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

He also prayed that God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.