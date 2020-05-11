Buhari condoles with Lagos, families of Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa, 102, whose legacy of fairness, integrity and forthrightness in administering justice continues to reverberate long after retirement.

President Buhari sends condolences to family of the late Justice of the State High Court, his friends and professional colleagues, affirming that his meritorious public service was most remarkable, especially contributions to the growth of education as Pro-Chancellor of Lagos State University and Chairman of Governing Council.

The President believes Justice Oluwa’s personal attributes of simple, disciplined and incorruptible lifestyle left an indelible mark on the Lagos State Judiciary, and enabled his subsequent appointments to sensitive positions, urging the Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Justice to institutionalize the good works of the legal luminary.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the centenarian, and comfort his family.