The outgoing president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd)., on Sunday conferred national honour on a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku.

He was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Also, former Governor of Osun, Bisi Akande; Olusegun Osoba; Mamman Daura and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, among others received Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.

On the list are also Ministers who served under him.