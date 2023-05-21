Buhari enjoyed respect from world leaders, says Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the President Muhammadu Buhari enjoyed the respect of world leaders in his eight-year tenure.

“I have had the privilege of travelling with the President in the past eight years and I can tell you that he enjoyed so much respect from world leaders,” Adesina said in a 55-minute documentary titled ‘Buhari Was Here’ aired on Channels Television on Sunday.

The documentary which showcases the high points of the government will air on Channels Television, NTA and TVC .

Adesina said Buhari’s reputation as an anti-corruption advocate elicited respect from world leaders. “Before they give you that kind of respect, they must have checked you out. And that is what happened with Buhari.

“Even when former British Minister said Nigeria is fantastically corrupt, the President did not pick offence. He knows there is corruption in Nigeria and so he said ‘We will fight corruption.

“Today, the ECOWAS commission is set to confer on him an award as a champion of democracy.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Hadi Sirika, said the number of air travellers grew from eight million to 18 million in the last four years of Buhari’s tenure.

“This means that we have gone beyond the saying that air travellers double every 10 years. But here, we saw the number of air travellers more than double in four years,” said Sirika.

He argued that the regime focused on flight safety rather than the visible aesthetics obtainable in other airports around the globe.