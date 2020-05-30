Buhari felicitates with Unilag VC, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, on the auspicious occasion of his 60th birthday, May 31, 2020, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, laced with great and memorable achievements.

The President rejoices with the academia and professional colleagues of the 12th Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, who, through diligence and resilience, rose to become a Professor of Botany at 42, taking up responsibilities as Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Director, Academic Planning Unit and Deputy Vice Chancellor.

President Buhari extols Prof Ogundipe’s commitment to upgrading and expanding of the departments, faculties and institutes in the university, particularly paying attention to the dynamic global market, evolving trends in research, and most importantly, the need for character, competence and competitiveness.

As the Vice Chancellor turns 60, the President commends the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of learning by attracting grants for infrastructure development and research, promoting scholarship, and management of resources, with the larger picture of supporting governments to meet growing demands, especially in research funding and employment.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen the highly respected academic and author, and grant him wisdom to achieve his dreams for the institution and the country.