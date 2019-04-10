Buhari group asks security agencies to investigate Atiku

The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO on Tuesday asked security agencies to investigate what it described as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s “unholy romance with foreign bodies especially the United States of America, in pursuit of a mandate he never had.”

The group which made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju; and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, accused Atiku of seeking to destabilise the country in a bid to realise his failed presidential ambition.

It claimed that the former vice president had been lobbying the US authorities to recognise him as Nigeria’s President despite his electoral defeat in the February 23 election.

The BMO said Atiku’s action was treasonable with dire consequences. “We had in the past drawn attention to the desperation of the failed PDP presidential candidate to rule Nigeria at all cost, and it is becoming more obvious with his latest gambit.

“Not satisfied with pushing out cooked-up figures which he and his party claimed they got from the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission and are using as the basis of their legal challenge at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Alhaji Abubakar is now using lobbyists in order to con the United States to his side.

“We at BMO are not surprised because we had raised the alarm even before the election that the PDP elements had been preparing ground for what they called a ‘Venezuelan option’ by instigating the international community against the President Buhari-led administration, and by raising all sorts of false alarms.

“Now that news has filtered out that Atiku has hired some prominent American lawyers to lobby the US Congress and the Executive to recognise him as President, it is shocking that a man who rose to the position of vice president can be engaging in acts that amount to treasonable felony, especially as the legally authorised body in election matters, INEC, declared that he lost the presidential election.”

The group further claimed that increasing insecurity in parts of the country was planned to make President Muhammadu Buhari appear helpless.

It added, “We have seen how banditry has suddenly threatened to spiral out of control in Zamfara State and some other parts of North-Western Nigeria almost immediately after the election.

“These are places that were relatively peaceful before and during the election and which also had a reasonable turn out of voters.

“It should not be a surprise that this spectre of violence is deliberately orchestrated and coordinated as part of a game plan to make the incumbent President look helpless and win US support for the failed PDP presidential candidate who is not even known to be popular in that part of the country.”

The pro-Buhari group urged the US authorities to guard against being used by those it described as unpatriotic Nigerians to work against an election that their representatives in the country had hailed as largely free and fair.

It added that main local election observer groups validated Buhari’s victory as declared by INEC.