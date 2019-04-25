Buhari has exclusive rights to determine when to dissolve FEC – Lai

Friday Ajagunna
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the fact that the valedictory session of the federal cabinet will be held on 22 May 2019 does not mean that the cabinet will be dissolved on the same day.

Clarifying his earlier statement to State House correspondents after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the Minister said it is the prerogative of the President to dissolve the cabinet anytime he chooses.

“It is therefore inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day. They do not mean the same thing,” he said.

