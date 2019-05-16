Buhari heading to Saudi Arabia on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Shehu said the trip is at the instance of Salman Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom,” Shehu said.

“To this effect, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey on Thursday, 16th May.

“He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May. Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.”