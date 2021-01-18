Buhari ignores national assembly, appoints acting NDE DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as acting director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced the appointment of Fikpo in a statement on Monday.

In December, the president had relieved Nasiru Argungu of his position as NDE DG.

Prior to the removal of Argungu, he and Keyamo had a running battle over the employment of 774,000 youths for a three-month programme meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the masses.

The national assembly had asked the president to rescind his decision sacking Arugungu whom it appeared was on their side during a row with Keyamo during the recruitment for the scheme.

But the president did not consider the appeal of the federal lawmakers.

In his statement, Shehu said Fikpo will be in charge of the agency till a substantive DG is appointed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency,” the statement read.

“Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.”