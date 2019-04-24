Buhari inaugurates Oshodi Transport Interchange built to accommodate 820 Mass Transit Buses

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the Oshodi Transport Interchange built to accommodate 820 Mass Transit Buses during a one-day working visit to Lagos State.

The President also inaugurated the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Ayinke House, Ikeja; Lagos Theatre, Oregun and Murtala Muhamjed International Airport Road, Ikeja.

The President, while giving his remarks, said the project when put to full use would change the face of transportation system in Lagos State positively.

According to him, the new project will allow Lagos residents to move comfortably to their various destinations.

“This is one of the efforts of government to improve infrastructure in the transportation sector.

“The Federal Government had recently approved the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway; while the Lagos-Ibadan Standard gauge rail lines are under construction.

“Our government will continue to provide infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

“Your government has performed satisfactorily to the people of the state, I thank you for your efforts,” he said to Gov. Ambode.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State in his speech, said the government had the interest of the people at heart.

According to him, the five projects inaugurated will improve the lives of Lagos residents irrespective of their religious affiliate.

“We believe strongly that the projects will contribute positively to Nigerian economy,’’ the governor said.

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, said that Oshodi was arguably the busiest transport interchange in Nigeria with thousands of buses loading from there per day.

According to him, the interchange concept is an effort to transform Oshodi into a world-class Central Business District (CBD).

Akinsanya said businesses, travel and leisure activities would be conducted in a serene, clean and orderly environment.

“It is a consolidation of all city and interstate parks into a three-multi-storey bus park and for each terminal to take care of the parking and passengers’ demand,’’the commissioner said.