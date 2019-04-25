Buhari leaves for UK ‘on private visit’

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom on Thursday after a visit to Maiduguri, Borno state, his media office says.

The president was in Lagos on Wednesday to inaugurate projects being executed by the state government.

He is now in Maiduguri to inaugurate “developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads”, according Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman.

Buhari will then proceed to the UK and will be there till May 5 “on a private visit”, Adesina added.

Since Buhari become president in 2015, the UK has been his most visited country.

In 2017, he spent 51 days in the European country on medical vacation during which Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo assumed the role of acting president.