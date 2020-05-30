Buhari loses nephew

Ibrahim Dauda, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, is dead.

In a statement on Saturday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said Dauda died in Daura, Katsina state, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the president said.

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Ibrahim, a chief administrative officer in state house, Abuja,

In February, 2018, Buhari lost Halima Dauda, his niece and mother of Mohammed Sabi’u Tunde, his personal assistant.

She was the younger sister of Mamman Daura, a nephew of the president.