Buhari names Soludo, Rewane, Ode Ojowu in new economic advisory council

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an economic advisory council to replace the current economic management team headed by Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the team will report directly to the president.

Doyin Salami, a senior lecturer at the Lagos Business School and former member of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the chairman of the council.

The other members of the committee are Mohammed Sagagi as the vice-chairman, Ode Ojowu – member, Shehu Yahaya – member, Iyabo Masha – member, Chukwuma Soludo – member and Bismark Rewane – member.

Mohammed Adaya Salisu serves as secretary (senior special assistant to the president, development policy)

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies,” the statement announcing their appointment read.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”

The vice president’s economic team, which was made up of ministers and governors, has been in place since 2015.