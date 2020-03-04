Buhari picks Bashir Jamoh to replace Peterside as NIMASA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Jamoh will replace Dakuku Peterside who was appointed in 2016 to head the maritime agency. Peterside’s tenure as NIMASA DG ends on March 10, 2020.

The newly appointed DG is currently the executive director for admin and finance at NIMASA.

Jamoh, who hails from Kaduna, is also the current president of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

The 56-year-old holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in logistics and transport management.

He also holds a master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in management sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

It was learnt that he has 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector.

He is also the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present and Future.

Jamoh joined NIMASA in 2003 as an assistant chief commercial officer, eastern and central zones.

He served with the Kaduna state government before transferring his services to the then National Maritime Authority (NMA) in 1994.