Buhari renews appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB executive secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday renewed the appointments of the executive secretaries of three agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the affected persons are the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr Bello Gusau; the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Ahmed Bobboi; and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote.

Adesina, in the statement titled, “President Buhari renews appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB bosses” said the renewal of appointments was based on the recommendations to the President by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

He said all appointments took immediate effect.

The statement read, “Dr Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the seven strategic priorities he had introduced in January 2017.

“These are: domestication, cost-cutting, sustainable funding, efficient internal processes, linkages with the industry, utilization of centres of excellence, and pursuit of home-grown research.

“Mr Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

“Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players. All the appointments take immediate effect.”