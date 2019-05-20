Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Rabiu Yadudu as the new managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Yadudu is expected to replace Saleh Dunoma, who was relieved of his duties, two years after the confirmation of his five-year tenure as the MD of FAAN.

The appointment was contained in a statement by James Odaudu, deputy director, press and public affairs of the ministry of transportation in Abuja on Monday.

According to Odaudu, the new MD, who is a flight captain, will take over from Dunoma, the erstwhile managing director, with immediate effect.

The new MD is an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airport Council International (ACI) accredited international airport professional.

Until his new appointment, Yadudu was the director of airport operations of FAAN.

The new helmsman holds professional certifications in avionics, airport safety management systems, airport security management, air transport systems management, amongst others.

There are reports within the authority that the appointment has been received with mixed reactions from workers.

Yadudu’s entry, according to industry watchers, is another attempt by Hadri Sirika, the outgoing minister of state, aviation, to entrench some interest in the sector.