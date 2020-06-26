Buhari, Sanwo-Olu mourn ex-Oyo Gov, Abiola Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, whose contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered.

The President commiserated with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a Senator, 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011, remaining steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

As the party chieftain bows out, President Buhari believes he left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal, and grow, noting that his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi as a great loss to his family, the people of the Oyo State and the country as a whole.

The Governor added that he is saddened by the loss.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said Ajimobi’s shocking demise, after all efforts by medical professionals to stabilize him, when he took ill, has opened a deep sore in the hearts of millions of Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabilizer.

He said: “the passage of Senator Ajimobi hurt me. My heart was filled with grief when I was informed that I had lost another political icon our battle against the coronavirus.

“Senator Ajimobi was more than a politician, he was a man of many parts, whose managerial skills and experience are required at this critical period in our national life.

“Senator Ajimobi was a distinguished Nigerian, who bestrode the economic and political space of the country like a colossus. He made his mark in the corporate world before venturing into politics.

“As first elected Governor to serve two terms in Oyo State, his achievements will remain indelible in the annals of political history of that State and Nigeria as a whole.”

While commiserating with the deceased’s family, Sanwo-Olu urged them to take heart, saying ‘‘the death of loved ones is usually one of the most painful episodes in peoples’ lives but we must realize that death is inevitable. We all will die someday. Therefore we must gather enough strength to carry on.”

“It is with heavy heart that I commiserate with his beloved wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the children and other family members he left behind. My heart and prayers are with you all at this period of your grief. May God comfort you.”

“May Allah grant the soul of late Isiaka Ajimobi eternal rest and preserve a place for him in Aljanah firdaus.” Sanwo-Olu said.