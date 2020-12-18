Buhari speaks on release of Kankara schoolboys, says ‘The armed forces know their job’

President Muhammadu Buhari says the release of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state, shows the armed forces know their job.

Reacting to the news that the students have been freed after six days in captivity, Buhari said the collaboration between the military and the government yielded a good result.

He commended all those involved in the release of the students, saying his administration would do its best to secure the release of those held against their will across the country.

“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated,” the president said in a statement Garba Shehu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption.

“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show,” he said.

He said the north-west now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.

“We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have re-opened the borders. It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them. We will deal with all that,” the president was quoted to have said.

He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal.

As of the time of filing this report, the boys were on their way to the Katsina government house.