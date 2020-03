Buhari swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan as new Head of Civil Service

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the oath of office on Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in of the Head of Service, which was witnessed by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers as well as presidential aides, took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Buhari had on Friday confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the substantive HOCSF will take effect from Feb. 28, 2020.

NAN reports that until her new appointment, she was the Acting HOCSF, a position she assumed since Sept. 18, 2019.