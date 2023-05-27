Buhari to address Nigerians in farewell broadcast on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Sunday, address the country in a nationwide broadcast.

According to the statement by Femi Adesina, presidential aide, the broadcast will be Buhari’s farewell speech to the country’s citizens.

The address is billed for 7 am and will be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am,” the statement reads.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Buhari was elected Nigeria’s president in 2015, ending the 16-year rule of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and will hand over power to Bola Tinubu, president-elect, on May 28.

Buhari had called on Nigerians to forgive him in any way he might have hurt them during his administration, saying that “all those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me”.

“God gave me an incredible opportunity to serve the country. We are all humans. If I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country, I ask that they pardon me,” Buhari had said.

“I think it is a good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and thank you for tolerating me for almost eight years.”