Buhari’s ex-aide hits Uzodinma, says Imo gov lacks knowledge of what APC stands for

Kawu Sumaila, a former aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, says Hope Uzodinma cannot speak for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the Imo state governor lacks knowledge of what the party stands for.

Speaking with reporters in Kano, Sumaila said Uzodinma did not know why APC was formed and was not there when the ruling party struggled in all its campaigns.

He asked the APC caretaker committee to look carefully into the crisis bedevilling the party from 2019 to date and bring all those who are responsible to book.

“I believe that it is high time the APC looked inwards and bring all those who caused the party into disrepute to book. They should pay for their misdeeds, and this should be from 2019 to date,” Sumaila said.

“Anybody who does not go with the party’s position should seek relevant legal attention. Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma ranting was nothing but unjust, because in the first place, the governor lacked knowledge of how and why APC was formed and he cannot speak for it.

“Hope Uzodinma was not there when APC struggled in all its campaigns and I had never seen him following President Buhari anywhere during the campaigns, so he lacks knowledge of what APC stands for and he cannot speak for it.”

Sumaila also accused Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC, of leading the party to near collapse.