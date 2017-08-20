Buhari’s Return: CISLAC urges decisive action on contentious national issues

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action on contentious social, economic and political issues facing the country.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani on Sunday in Abuja said divisive agitations for separation, hate speeches and threats should be holistically addressed.

Rafsanjani stressed that the issues pose grievous challenge to the peaceful-coexistence, unity and diversity of the nation.

“We are also worried by the growing social vices such as kidnapping, violent attacks and re-emerged insurgency in the country.

“We demand proactive strategies and appreciable actions by the President to secure lives and property of Nigerians.

“We are concerned by the recent but dubious trend and development in the nation’s anti-corruption fight with the emerging threats and physical attacks on anti-graft facilities and operatives.

“These attacks are sponsored by bandits, primarily to subdue or suppress existing achievements and progress in the anti-corruption fight.”

Rafsanjani said government must provide enabling environment and mechanisms to strengthen and secure anti-graft institutions and their operatives for sustainable and progressive anti-corruption fight in the country.

He said that the government should also address unemployment to tame its dreadful impact on the nation’s social, economic and political development.

Rafsanjani said the effort would complement the administration’s existing efforts to ensure progressive, productive and secure nation.

He said the group was also disturbed by the on-going industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and urged the President to adopt political solutions to end the strike and ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

The executive director canvassed for constructive measures to strengthen relationship between the judiciary and legislature for fair and judicious interpretation of laws without favour or intimidation.

Rafsanjani noted that the continued reluctance exhibited by the executive and legislative arms towards confirmation of some key appointments and re-appointments in the country remained a major concern.

He said that the situation must be promptly addressed, so as not to frustrate the good efforts and resources committed to fulfilling the administration’s promises and mandate.

“We as well call on the President to uphold full-fledged implementation of the 2017 budget; timely preparation and presentation of 2018 Appropriation Bill to the legislature and ensure such reflects the citizens’ expectations.

“This will resuscitate the poorly funded social sector of the economy, giving cognizance to the dwindling donors’ resources in the country.’’