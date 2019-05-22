Bulkachuwa recuses herself from presidential tribunal

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the court of appeal, has recused herself from the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The judge decided to step down from the five-member panel of the presidential election petitions tribunal after a prolonged sitting on Wednesday.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had asked Bulkachuwa to withdraw from the tribunal, saying she would likely be biased while handling the tribunal’s proceedings.

The PDP is alleging fear of pre-conceived bias since she is married to a senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC).