Buni mediates as Sylva, Amaechi ‘agree to work together’ for APC in Edo, Ondo polls

Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, has reconciled Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, and Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources.

Amaechi and Sylva fell out in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

The former Rivers governor had reportedly moved against a plan to install an executive loyal to the former Bayelsa governor.

At the time, Amaechi was a national officer of the party supervising Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.

In a statement on Monday, Yekini Nabena, APC deputy spokesman, said at a closed-door meeting with Amaechi and Sylva, Buni charged the ministers to work together and lead the party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved members as well as reposition the party in the south-south.

The caretaker chairman also charged the former governors to play leading roles in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. “We have agreed that both of us will work together,” Nabena quoted Amaechi as saying.

The APC deputy spokesman said: “This indeed is another solid milestone in the achievement of the mandate given to the governor Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to reconcile party members and reposition the party.”