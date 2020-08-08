Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19

Buruji Kashamu, a former senator from Ogun state, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news on Twitter on Saturday said Kashamu died at First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos.

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

Kashamu represented Ogun east in the eighth senate.

He had a brush with the law over allegations of drug dealing while he was in the US.

In 2015, there was a stand-off at his residence after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) attempted to arrest him for extradition to the US.

He challenged the attempt to extradite in court until his death.

He was 62 years old.

Kashamu is the latest casualty in the growing list of prominent figures killed by COVID-19.

Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo, all died of COVID-19 complications.