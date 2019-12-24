CAC’s Acting Registrar-General Azinge arraigned before CCT

The acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge has been arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Azinge was arraigned on an 11-count charge marked: CCT/ABJ/03/2019, in which she was accused of concealing her assets.

She was said to have also concealed her naira, Euro and dollar domiciliary accounts in Access Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Bank.

Azinge was also accused of receiving allowances which she knew she was not entitled to as an acting Registrar-General of the CAC.

Azinge pleaded not guilty to the said offences.