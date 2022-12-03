CALABAR PORT SUSTAINS REVENUE & TRAFFIC GROWTH

Calabar Port Complex received its largest tonnage of a Single General Cargo Vessel as evidence that the coordinated efforts of the Mohammed Bello Koko-led Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to improve the fortunes of the Eastern Ports of Calabar, Warri, and Onne have continued to pay off.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the ship MV HAI JIN JIANG SH with the IMO number 9579729 and a gross tonnage of 32,390 landed in Calabar Port with a general cargo load of 47,129 metric tonnes and 26 heavy-duty vehicles.

The MV Yong Jin, with an LOA of 190 meters and a carrying capacity of 11,800 metric tonnes of general cargo, including 107 heavy-duty vehicles, buses, and pipelines, was welcomed on September 24th, 2022.

It will be recalled that the Managing Director NPA Mohammed Bello Koko had in the course of his tour of the Eastern Ports earlier this year said “Our resolve to drive up vessel traffic in all the Eastern Ports is no fluke and we have given all the Port Managers the Management backing to churn out and implement initiatives geared towards this goal”.