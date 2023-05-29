CAN congratulates Tinubu, says there’s much work ahead

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration, describing it as a momentous occasion.

The organisation told him that with the plethora of challenges facing the country, it was clear that “there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential. ”The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the remark in a statement titled, “Tinubu’s inauguration: A new chapter for Nigeria.”

This was the first official congratulatory message from the religious body to Tinubu since he emerged victorious during the February 25 presidential election.

Okoh said, “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he assumes office today.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation. Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership.

“From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential. We urge President Tinubu to prioritise these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.”

Okoh said Nigerians must come together as a people with a spirit of unity and a great sense of accommodation to form a potent force.

“To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.

“Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu and wish him all the best as he begins the onerous task of leading Nigeria at this time of our national history,” Okoh added.