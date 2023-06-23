Certificate saga: Peter Mbah asks court to commit NYSC DG to prison

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu, has asked a federal high court in Abuja to commit Yusha’u Ahmed, director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to prison for allegedly disobeying the order of the court.

In February, NYSC issued a letter signed by Ibrahim Muhammad, the scheme’s director of certifications, saying the certificate belonging to Mbah was not issued by the corps.

Mbah approached the federal high court with an ex parte application. Thereafter, the NYSC was restrained from further issuing a disclaimer on the certificate.

Consequently, Mbah sued NYSC for what he described as conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts, while demanding N20 billion in compensation.

He also sought a declaration that the scheme and its director for corps certification “conspired by fraudulent design, suppressed, and misrepresented facts” in voiding his certificate of national service.

On Thursday, through Emeka Ozoani, his lawyer, the governor filed an application alleging that Ahmed flouted the order of the court issued on May 15.

“The plaintiff applies to this court for an order for your committal to prison for having disobeyed the order of this court,” the application reads in part.

“Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in this order, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

Although the matter was scheduled for hearing on Friday, the court did not sit and the case was consequently adjourned to July 4.