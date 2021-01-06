Certification of Biden’s victory on hold as protesters take over US congress

Thousands of protesters have stormed the United States Capitol as the certification of Joe Biden presidency was ongoing.

CNN is reporting that the protesters breached the Capitol police and stormed the premises of the legislative complex just as the US congress was debating the certification process.

They marched to the building not long after they were addressed by President Donald Trump who has refused to concede after losing to Biden.

The lawmakers were expected to count and confirm the votes cast by state electors during the just concluded US election.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, has imposed a curfew to quell the riot.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport within the district,” he said in a statement.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling the invasion a “coup attempt.”

The US capitol police had requested additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities.