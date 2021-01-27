Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as coach after Lampard sacking

Thomas Tuchel, a former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-German manager, has been appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea.

The German was confirmed as the successor to Frank Lampard, who was sacked on Monday, in a statement issued by the club on Tuesday.

The Blues disclosed that the 47-year-old also signed an 18-month contract “with the possibility of an extension”.

“Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month,” the statement read.

“He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

“Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.

“At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.”

Lampard was sacked barely a few hours after the Blues defeated Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Tuchel, on the other hand, was dismissed by the French giants on December 24 last year despite leading them to a domestic treble last season and the Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” he said, adding “We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

The German becomes Chelsea’s 15th manager to be appointed under Roman Abramovich’s 18-year reign as owner of the London club.