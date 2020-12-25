Chico Ejiro, ace filmmaker, dies ‘after suffering seizure’

Chico Ejiro, an ace movie producer and screenwriter better known as Mr. Prolific, is dead.

According to ChannelsTV, the Nigerian filmmaker breathed his last in the early hours of Friday after suffering a seizure.

It is understood that the body of Ejiro, who was said to have recently concluded directing his new movie on Christmas eve, has been deposited at the morgue.

Ejiro had directed over 80 movies within a five-year period — each one reportedly shot in as little as three days.

He was popular for his blockbuster movies in the 90s, some of which include ‘Silent Night,’ ‘Blood Money,’ and ‘Deadly Affair’.

He was also credited to have discovered Nollywood talents like Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Victoria Iyama, among others.

In the early days of his career, the deceased producer had studied Agriculture but later dived into movie making.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the late filmmaker as words of his death spread.