Chilavert names leagues where Mbappe will struggle, says he’s predictable

By
Agency Report
-
0
Mbappe
Mbappe

Former Paraguayan goalkeeper, Jose Luis Chilavert has said that highly-sought-after forward, Kylian Mbappe is predictable.

According to him, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar will struggle in South American football.

Chilavert is also of the opinion that the Frenchman would not even be able to use speed to his advantage in the high altitudes of South America.

Chilavert told Fútbol de los Grandes, “I would like to see him running at altitude in La Paz or Quito, or playing away in Brazil.

“Here he would be an average player, he’s predictable. Obviously he has an advantage with his speed, but with a defender blowing his neck we can control him calmly.”

The 23-year-old 2018 World Cup star has so far scored 212 goals and has provided 98 assists in 260 matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches for the French club in the 2022-23 season.

Previous articleWomen deserve more leadership positions – First Lady
Next article‘Disclose pensions paid to you as ex-governors’, SERAP tells Akpabio, others in 10th Senate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.