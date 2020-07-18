Children killed as bomb explodes in Katsina community

At least five persons, including children, were killed when a bomb exploded at Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state on Saturday.

A source said that the bomb was planted inside a farm in the village.

Many persons who sustained injuries in the attack are currently receiving treatment at General Hospital in Malumfashi.

Gambo Isah, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying six other children were injured in the blast which occurred around 11:30am on Saturday.

“DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai. On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area. It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm.”

The police spokesman added that the children went to the farm to cut grass for animals.

He said the scene had been preserved, while detectives from police explosive ordinance development (EOD) are currently conducting investigation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in the state where armed bandits have killed many residents.

Last month, protesters hit the streets of Katsina, calling on the government to make more efforts to end the killings.