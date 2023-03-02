China and Belarus express ‘extreme interest’ in Ukraine peace

A peaceful conclusion in Ukraine has the “extreme interest” of the presidents of China and Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a close supporter of Vladimir Putin of Russia, released the statement following negotiations in Beijing.

According to Mr Lukashenko, his nation “totally supports” a Beijing plan to end the conflict in Ukraine.

China made a peace plan public last week, urging adherence to national sovereignty.

Days before the visit, China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi met with Mr Putin. The meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Lukashenko took place at the same time as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited countries in Central Asia to talk about the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta, China and Belarus “expressed serious worry” about the crisis and “intense interest in the soonest possible creation of peace in Ukraine” on Wednesday.

As a result of Mr Lukashenko’s assistance in the Russian president’s battle in Ukraine, some people believe that China is aligning itself more closely with Russia and its supporters as a result of his visit to Beijing.

The leader of Belarus praised China’s peace initiative.

Respect for “the sovereignty of all countries” is one of the 12 points in the text. Although it does not state it explicitly, it opposes the use of “unilateral sanctions,” which is an implied critique of Ukraine’s Western supporters and does not demand that Russia remove its soldiers from Ukraine.

Mr Lukashenko said he “completely supports the initiative on world security you have put out”, according to statements distributed by his advisers.

Political choices “should be made with the primary objective of preventing a slide into a global conflict that will see no winners,” he urged Mr Xi.

The West was generally viewed with suspicion after China’s peace initiative.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said he agreed with some of it and that it demonstrated China’s openness to dialogue. Mr Zelensky’s request for a summit has received no public response from China yet.

According to a Chinese account of the discussion with Mr Lukashenko, the Chinese leader demanded that “all Cold War thinking” be abandoned.

Mr Xi added that countries “should stop politicising” the world economy and “do measures that will aid a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution”.

The three-day visit by Mr Lukashenko comes after China improved its relations with Belarus in September, several months into the conflict in Ukraine.

In comments, the Chinese foreign ministry referred to their relationship as an “all-weather comprehensive strategic cooperation,” a term that has only ever been applied to Pakistan.

According to a BBC Monitoring study, this indicates that Belarus is ranked quite highly in China’s order of international relations, right after Russia.

Since the outset of the conflict, when Belarus permitted Moscow to use the Belarusian border with Ukraine as a launchpad for an attack on Kyiv that ultimately failed, Belarus has been a crucial ally for Russia.

China, on the other hand, has made an effort to seem impartial by expressing support for both national security and sovereignty, which are the respective goals of Russia and Ukraine.

Beijing, however, has likewise refrained from denouncing Moscow and has indirectly backed their military effort. According to numerous evaluations, Chinese official media has actively promoted the Russian perspective on the conflict.

China’s leadership vehemently denied the United States’ assertions made last week that it was considering giving Russia ammunition and weapons.

“We do not tolerate the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia ties, let alone coercion and pressure,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said when questioned about the charges.

Chinese companies are also charged with providing dual-use technology to Russia, including drones and semiconductor chips, which have both military and civilian applications.

The US was making its diplomatic drive when Mr Blinken travelled to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday. The war had “fostered great worry across the region,” he said in a speech in Uzbekistan, and he emphasized the Americans’ commitment to sovereignty.

“After all, what’s to stop a strong nation from using force to attempt to obliterate the borders of a neighbouring sovereign state? All of Central Asia’s nations are aware of this “said he.

The five nations of Central Asia are all former Soviet Union members having commercial links to both China and Russia. Yet, they have mostly maintained their neutrality throughout the conflict, complied with Western sanctions, and shown concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, another former Soviet republic.