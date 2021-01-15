China finally allows WHO investigative team to visit Wuhan

A team of World Health Organisation (WHO) scientists has finally arrived Wuhan, China, on an investigative visit to trace the origin of COVID-19.

This development is coming after a disagreement between WHO and Chinese authorities over delay regarding the investigative visit.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, had accused Chinese authorities of delaying a planned visit by a team of experts to the country.

The WHO investigative team arrived Wuhan on Thursday, and have been tested for COVID; they are expected to embark on a two-week quarantine but will begin their research while in isolation.

“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today. The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers,” a post on the WHO Twitter handle reads.

“Two scientists are still in #Singapore completing tests for #COVID19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling.

“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.”

China had first reported the virus to WHO on December 31, 2019 with its origin stated as Wuhan, a commercial city in the country. But the Asian country has been accused of playing politics with the pandemic by withholding information about the virus from the rest of the world.

As of January 14, over 1.9 million coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed globally.