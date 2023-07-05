Chinese Yuan strengthens to 7. 1968 against dollar

By
Agency Report
-
0
Chinese-Yuan
Chinese-Yuan

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 78 pips to 7.1968 against the dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Previous articleEFCC arraigns man for N12million inheritance scam in Maiduguri
Next articleI am a product of Nigerian educational system – Prof. Aisha Gombe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.