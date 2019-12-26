Christmas celebration not biblical, says MFM founder, Olukoya

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has said the church does not celebrate Christmas because it is unbiblical. Olukoya stated this on Wednesday during the Manner Water Service, which coincided with the 2019 Christmas celebration at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

The popular cleric insisted that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas. The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This cold period could be around April or May,” Olukoya said. According to the general overseer, December 25 is a date originally set aside by ancient Romans for Mars festival among worshippers of the sun.

Olukoya said the birth of Christ was subsequently coopted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.