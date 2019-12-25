Christmas message, MURIC advocates live and let live

As Nigerian Christians join millions in the body of Christ throughout the world to celebrate Christmas in memory of the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him) today, 25th December, 2019, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has felicitated with Christian leaders and their followers in the country.

A public statement issued by the director of the human rights organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola, early on Wednesday 25th December, 2019, reminded Nigerians of the need for adherents of the Abrahamic faiths to forge a brotherhood of love, tolerance and forgiveness.

“We are children of Abraham (peace be upon him)”, said MURIC. “That is a statement of fact. Children of the same father should not be living like cat and mouse. Beyond that, we are all children of Adam and the Adamic chromosome runs in our DNA. That widens the circle of brotherhood beyond the adherents of the Abrahamic faiths and extends its biological tentacles to the whole of humanity.

“Christians, Muslims, African traditionalists, Hindus, Bhudists, Confucianists, Jainists, etc, are therefore under obligation to think humanity first. We must halt all forms of segregation, stereotyping and discrimination on the basis of religion, race, colour or tribe. We must bring peace back to the world.

“MURIC calls for a cessation of hostilities in all troubled parts of Nigeria and the rest of the world. We urge all homo sapiens compos mentis living in troubled areas to embrace dialogue as a means of returning normalcy to their regions. In particular, we charge religious leaders in Nigeria to step up genuine interfaith relationship and adopt the philosophy of live and let live in order to put a halt to the constant heating of the polity.

“Finally, we pray for the return of enduring peace and security in our dear country, Nigeria. We pray for the safe return of Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls and all those in captivity in the country. We pray for Divine protection and guidance for the leadership of the country at both federal and state levels. We also pray for political stability and economic buoyance for Nigeria.”