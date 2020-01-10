Chukwuemeka Ike dies at 88

Chukwuemeka Ike, one of Nigeria’s most prolific novelists, is dead. The novelist died on Thursday in Anambra state

Until his death, he was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra, a position he held since 2008.

During his lifetime, he served as an academic in various roles including as a registrar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and a visiting professor at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

He also served as the registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the first Nigerian to hold that position.

He mirrored the African and Igbo societies in novels such as From Toads for Supper, his first work published in 1965, The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.

Ike died at the age of 88.