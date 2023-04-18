CJN, Fashola, Maikyau, Azinge others for Justice Idigbe Centenary

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, Yakubu Maikyau; former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, are among dignitaries expected at events to mark the Centenary of former Justice of the Supreme Court, the late Chukwunweike Idigbe.

Partner and Head of Litigation at PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors, Nnamdi Oragwu, a firm founded by late Justice Idigbe, said, in a statement, that the 100th anniversary events will be year-long.

According to him: “On May 3, Chief Justice Ariwoola will launch the Justice Idigbe Faculty of Law in Veritas University in Abuja.

“The Justice Idigbe Symposium, to be held on May 4, will feature frontburner discussions on landmark judgments of Justice Idigbe and his impact on present-day jurisprudence.

“The keynote speaker, Ekong Sampson, will speak on “The Life and Legacy of Honourable Justice Idigbe – 100 years of a Gold Standard for Judges in Nigeria.

“Other events include the commissioning of Punuka Childcare Centre by the Punuka Foundation on July 30, 2023 in Lagos.

“A Public Lecture/ Valedictory Court Session will hold in Asaba, Delta State, on August 11, 2023 and will feature the commissioning of Justice Idigbe NBA ICT Centre.

“The following day, a thanksgiving mass and commissioning of Justice Idigbe Museum, Library and Youth Centre will be held in Asaba.

“The events will culminate with the commissioning of PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitor’s new head office in Lagos on December 7, 2023.”