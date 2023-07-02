Climate change will be top priority of national assembly – Ben Kalu

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, says climate change issues will be a top priority for the newly inaugurated national assembly.

In a statement to mark the International Day of Parliamentarism on Sunday, Kalu said climate change would be part of the legislative agendas of both chambers of the national assembly.

The deputy speaker said parliaments must take measures to reduce the world’s carbon emissions.

“As a newly inaugurated 10th national assembly, I can assure all concerned that as we settle down to work, especially as we develop the legislative agenda of each house of the national assembly, climate change issues will be accorded the deserved priority,” he said.

“Our parliament promises to lead by example. We shall prioritize the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change.

“Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps to reduce their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals.

“By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments and parliamentarians can help address the climate crisis and pave the way for stronger climate action. Climate change is killing people and destroying lives, development, peace and security all over the world.”

Kalu said parliament must review its mode of operation by adapting to new technologies and also consider the inclusion of women and youth as parliamentarians.