Commissioner rejects Amosun’s choice of monarchs, resigns

Two weeks to the expiration of the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration in Ogun State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, has resigned, stating kingship controversy in Aworiland as reason.

Ojuko resigned on Wednesday, in a letter addressed to Governor Amosun through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa.

Ojuko, who hails from Aworiland in Ota, disclosed this in his resignation letter.

He said his conscience pricked him over the recent development in Aworiland in Ota, Ado-Odo /Ota Local Government Area of the state in relation to installation of traditional rulers.

The letter read in part, “It pained me from the bottom of my heart to give a notice of my resignation to a boss I love so much.

“By my appointment, I represent my people from Awori stock, my local government and the entire state. After service, I will have no choice but to go back home and settle down with my family and my people with total peace of mind.

“Recent events are making me to believe that this plan may not be feasible if I have to continue serving in my capacity as the honourable commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

“The ultimate, therefore, is that I shall become an outcast among my people. At my age, this is avoidable.

“My background as a civil and public servant is to be obedient and loyal to my boss, but your recent directive on the issue of Obaship in some areas in Ota state constituency runs against my conscience, the wish and yearnings of my people that I represent.”

Earlier, the Olota in Council had issued a press release in Abeokuta, the state capital, denouncing what it termed as attempt to “distort the culture and breach the tradition of the people by the state government.”

The council disclosed that some traditional rulers would be installed before the end of the month, arguing that the new rulers do not have biological and historical affiliation with Aworiland.

The release, which was read to journalists by the Seriki of Ota, Chief Olanrewaju Bashorun outlined the affected Awori towns to include, Sango-Ota, Atan Ota, Ijoko-Ota, Oke-Ore, among others.

The release read in part, “We have been told that against conscience, common sense and justice that some new Obas, whose ancestors were not biologically, historically and circumstantially linked with the Aworis nor had any affiliation with the kingship institution, would be installed before the end of the month.”