Confirmation Of CJN, 2023 Budget Top List as Senate Resumes Tuesday

Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, has assured that even as the Nigerian economy is facing turbulent times, the senate will make sure that the economy works for all Nigerians regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The Senate is expected to resume its two months annual summer recess on Tuesday.

Lawan said the confirmation of the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the consideration of the anticipated budget proposals for 2023 will engage the immediate attention of the Senate on resumption.

He expressed optimism that the budget will be passed to provide a better life for Nigerians.

“We also have so many other issues of ensuring that the 2023 general elections, in the end, the kind of elections that everybody will say, well, I have won fairly, or I have lost fairly.

“So, we want to ensure that there are very credible elections that will be of integrity, and we will support the INEC to the fullest to ensure that the 2023 general elections hold in such a manner that INEC does not lack anything, that Nigerians can exercise their franchise and at the end of the day, we will have a new set of leaders to continue to lead our country.”

