Cook-a-thon: Why we’ve not confirmed Hilda Baci’s success – Guinness World Records

Following Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s success at breaking a world cooking record, the Guinness Book of Records has acknowledged her laudable effort.

The acknowledgement was made in response to an inquiry by one Alexander, in the early hours of Monday, May 15, 2023, seeking to know why Baci’s success was yet to be acknowledged by the Guinness World Records.

Alexander wrote; “Why is Guinness World Records not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-thon? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).”

In response to the inquiry, the Guinness Book of Records wrote on their official Twitter handle; “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

However, the current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon, who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds in Rewa, India, in 2019.