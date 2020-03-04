Coronavirus: I’m on self-isolation, not quarantined, says NCDC boss

The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekewazu, has denied reports that he is being quarantined for coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had told the Senate that the NCDC boss was being quarantined.

Ehanire had said, “Chikwe had gone (to China) and come back and has done the test. It is negative, but we have insisted that he must undergo the 14-day of quarantine which is why he is not here today.

“He is not allowed to come out until after 14 days, because if you make rules, you must also obey them, which is to set example for Nigerians that the head of NCDC is self-quarantined as we speak. He’s very well but he has to follow the rules.”

However, the NCDC boss said indeed he was part of a delegation of the WHO that visited China recently, but said he was not being quarantined as reported.

“Please take that story down. I was not quarantined. I was part of the delegation of the DG of the WHO to China for research and I have since returned. I am not being quarantined please,” Ihekweazu said in a chat with the PUNCH.

The DG explained that he was in isolation and was working from home. “I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false. I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”